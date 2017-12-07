Man gets 22 years in prison for sexually assaulting girl in Wichita area

A western Kansas man was sentenced on Wednesday to more than 22 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl in the Wichita area over a two-year period, authorities said.
Kelly Farr, 44, who lives in Scott County, pleaded guilty in August to attempted rape, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a prepared statement. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, told the Exploited and Missing Child Unit that the abuse started when she was in the 6th grade in the Wichita area and continued for two years.
Far was a registered sex offender at the time. Sedgwick County District Court Judge Steve Ternes sentenced Farr to 267 months in prison.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments