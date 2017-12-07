.
Woman intentionally rear-ended vehicle, critically injuring man, police say

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 07, 2017 10:27 AM

A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault after intentionally rear-ending a vehicle, critically injuring one man, police said.

A 56-year-old man was stopped at Lincoln and Market waiting for a green light at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Officer Charley Davidson said Thursday.

A Toyota occupied by three men – ages 31, 52, and 56 – was stopped behind him.

The 21-year-old woman drove into the back of the Toyota, causing that car to go into the first stopped vehicle.

The man in the first vehicle was critically injured, Davidson said

Davidson said the woman intentionally hit the Toyota, but declined to say why. He did say the woman didn’t know any of the men in either vehicles.

Asked if it was a road rage situation, Davidson said no.

The woman was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

