Man lights fire near 1-year-old during domestic fight, police say

A Garden City man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a fight with his girlfriend Tuesday, police said.
The man, identified by police as 26-year-old Esteban Martinez, pushed the 34-year-old woman into a wall, causing her head to hit it. He’s accused of a lighting a fire near her 1-year-old child, police said in a news release.
The woman was able to leave the home, in the 4100 block of East Highway 50, grab the child and escape to a local hospital. The child is OK, police said.
Martinez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated arson.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
