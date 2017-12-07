Man lights fire near 1-year-old during domestic fight, police say

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

The mother of 3-year-old Evan Brewer, Miranda R. Miller, 36 and her boyfriend, Stephen M. Bodine, 40, were charged with first-degree murder in the boy's death Tuesday afternoon. Bond for both Miller and Bodine was set at $500,000. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 5, 2017)