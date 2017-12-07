.
Crime & Courts

Man lights fire near 1-year-old during domestic fight, police say

By Nichole Manna

December 07, 2017 08:00 AM

A Garden City man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a fight with his girlfriend Tuesday, police said.

The man, identified by police as 26-year-old Esteban Martinez, pushed the 34-year-old woman into a wall, causing her head to hit it. He’s accused of a lighting a fire near her 1-year-old child, police said in a news release.

The woman was able to leave the home, in the 4100 block of East Highway 50, grab the child and escape to a local hospital. The child is OK, police said.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated arson.

