Wichita resident cited in voter fraud debate indicted by grand jury

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

December 05, 2017 04:09 PM

A man living in Wichita has been indicted by a federal grand jury of lying to become a naturalized U.S. citizen, authorities said.

Victor David Garcia Bebek, 45, a native of Peru, was charged on Tuesday with one count of unlawfully obtaining naturalized U.S. citizenship, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a prepared statement. The indictment alleges Bebek failed to disclose on his application for naturalization that he committed crimes while in the U.S. — including voter fraud.

Last April, Bebek pleaded guilty in Sedgwick County District Court to three counts of voting without being qualified, Beall said. Bebek voted in the 2012 special election, the 2012 general election and the 2014 general election, according to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Kobach referenced Bebek’s case when he kicked off the first meeting of President Donald Trump’s Election Integrity Commission in July.

The Secretary of State’s office learned of Bebek’s voting history after he became a naturalized citizen last February. Bebek faces up to 10 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and revocation of his citizenship.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

