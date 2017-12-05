Two arrested in death of 3-year-old Evan Brewer due in court Tuesday afternoon

The mother of 3-year-old Evan Brewer and her boyfriend – held on suspicion of felony murder and child abuse in the boy’s death – are scheduled to be in court on Tuesday afternoon, the District Attorney’s Office said.

That indicates the two are facing new charges – in the boy’s death.

Wichita police on Monday announced that Stephen M. Bodine, 40, and Miranda R. Miller, 36, were booked on suspicion of the crimes in Evan’s death. Police said a decision on charging would come later this week.

The two suspects already have been in custody at the Sedgwick County Jail for three months on other charges.

Police gave this background on Monday: On Sept. 2, officers were dispatched to a rental house in the 2000 block of South Vine. The landlord “alerted police to a suspicious concrete structure emitting an odor in the house. Police removed the concrete structure from the house and later found the remains of a child inside the concrete structure.”

The Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center identified the remains as that of Evan.

Evan’s body was found in concrete that had been poured into a form sitting in the laundry room of the home where he lived with his mother, the landlord has told The Eagle. The boy was last seen around July 6.

Bodine, the boyfriend of Evan’s mother, has been charged with threatening Evan’s father with a hatchet. Bodine is facing trial on charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage. The assault charge accuses Bodine of threatening Carlo Brewer with a hatchet on Aug. 11 after Brewer went to the rental home where Evan and his mother were living.

Carlo Brewer was looking for his son and concerned about his safety, said Shayla Johnston, a Brewer family spokeswoman.

Before the discovery of the body, police and sheriff’s officers repeatedly knocked on Miller’s door, trying to serve protective orders against her over her son – and trying to check on the child, a police affidavit said.

Miller has already been charged with aggravated interference with parental custody.