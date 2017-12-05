More Videos

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:31

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Pause
What has changed since Regal took over the Warren Theatres? 2:48

What has changed since Regal took over the Warren Theatres?

Attic destroyed in early morning fire 0:36

Attic destroyed in early morning fire

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City 1:39

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team' 1:43

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team'

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor 3:32

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens 1:23

Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens

  • Vigil for 3-year-old Evan Brewer

    People gathered on South Vine in front of the house where 3-year-old Evan Brewer’s body was found in a concrete structure last week.

People gathered on South Vine in front of the house where 3-year-old Evan Brewer’s body was found in a concrete structure last week. jgreen@wichitaeagle.com
People gathered on South Vine in front of the house where 3-year-old Evan Brewer’s body was found in a concrete structure last week. jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Two arrested in death of 3-year-old Evan Brewer due in court Tuesday afternoon

By Tim Potter

tpotter@wichitaeagle.com

December 05, 2017 01:27 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

The mother of 3-year-old Evan Brewer and her boyfriend – held on suspicion of felony murder and child abuse in the boy’s death – are scheduled to be in court on Tuesday afternoon, the District Attorney’s Office said.

That indicates the two are facing new charges – in the boy’s death.

Wichita police on Monday announced that Stephen M. Bodine, 40, and Miranda R. Miller, 36, were booked on suspicion of the crimes in Evan’s death. Police said a decision on charging would come later this week.

The two suspects already have been in custody at the Sedgwick County Jail for three months on other charges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police gave this background on Monday: On Sept. 2, officers were dispatched to a rental house in the 2000 block of South Vine. The landlord “alerted police to a suspicious concrete structure emitting an odor in the house. Police removed the concrete structure from the house and later found the remains of a child inside the concrete structure.”

The Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center identified the remains as that of Evan.

Evan’s body was found in concrete that had been poured into a form sitting in the laundry room of the home where he lived with his mother, the landlord has told The Eagle. The boy was last seen around July 6.

Bodine, the boyfriend of Evan’s mother, has been charged with threatening Evan’s father with a hatchet. Bodine is facing trial on charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage. The assault charge accuses Bodine of threatening Carlo Brewer with a hatchet on Aug. 11 after Brewer went to the rental home where Evan and his mother were living.

Carlo Brewer was looking for his son and concerned about his safety, said Shayla Johnston, a Brewer family spokeswoman.

Before the discovery of the body, police and sheriff’s officers repeatedly knocked on Miller’s door, trying to serve protective orders against her over her son – and trying to check on the child, a police affidavit said.

Miller has already been charged with aggravated interference with parental custody.

More Videos

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:31

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Pause
What has changed since Regal took over the Warren Theatres? 2:48

What has changed since Regal took over the Warren Theatres?

Attic destroyed in early morning fire 0:36

Attic destroyed in early morning fire

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City 1:39

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team' 1:43

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team'

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor 3:32

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens 1:23

Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens

  • Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer

    Carlo Brewer is confronted by Stephen Bodine outside of a home on South Vine in August. Brewer was seeking answers on the whereabouts of his son, 3-year-old Evan Brewer. (Video used with permission)

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer

Carlo Brewer is confronted by Stephen Bodine outside of a home on South Vine in August. Brewer was seeking answers on the whereabouts of his son, 3-year-old Evan Brewer. (Video used with permission)

theying@wichitaeagle.com

Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:31

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Pause
What has changed since Regal took over the Warren Theatres? 2:48

What has changed since Regal took over the Warren Theatres?

Attic destroyed in early morning fire 0:36

Attic destroyed in early morning fire

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City 1:39

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team' 1:43

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team'

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor 3:32

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens 1:23

Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens

  • Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

    Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay discusses efforts being made to prevent violent crime as this weekend's homicides top last year's. (Dec. 4, 2017)

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

View More Video