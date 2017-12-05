She woke up, and a stranger was in her living room

A 73-year-old woman woke up at 9 a.m. Monday to two men she didn’t know trying to burglarize her home, Wichita police said Tuesday.
It happened in the 800 block of West University, near Maple and Seneca. The woman told police she heard a loud noise and found a man she didn’t know in her living room, Officer Charley Davidson said.
He pointed a black handgun at her then left with another man in a pickup.
The woman was not injured and nothing was taken. Police aren’t sure how they got into the house.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
