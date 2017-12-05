Crime & Courts

She woke up, and a stranger was in her living room

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 05, 2017 10:21 AM

A 73-year-old woman woke up at 9 a.m. Monday to two men she didn’t know trying to burglarize her home, Wichita police said Tuesday.

It happened in the 800 block of West University, near Maple and Seneca. The woman told police she heard a loud noise and found a man she didn’t know in her living room, Officer Charley Davidson said.

He pointed a black handgun at her then left with another man in a pickup.

The woman was not injured and nothing was taken. Police aren’t sure how they got into the house.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

