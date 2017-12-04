‘An upward trend in violent crimes’: Weekend homicides top last year’s total

In the past 10 days, Wichita has seen seven homicides, bringing the year’s total to 35 homicides. Last year, 34 homicides occurred.
“We have seen an upward trend in violent crimes in Wichita over the last few years,” Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay said Monday.
While the crimes are violent, he said the department has noticed three major trends regarding the homicides:
▪ They are not random. In an overwhelming majority, Ramsay said the victims and suspects knew each other.
Never miss a local story.
▪ The homicides are often tied to drugs.
▪ Many homicides are the result of an argument, oftentimes fueled by social media.
The breakdown of the 35 homicides is:
▪ 10 were argument related
▪ Eight were domestic related
▪ Six had an known suspect
▪ Five were related to a robbery
▪ Three were gang related
▪ Two involved officers
▪ One was an accident
More than half of the homicides included a handgun. The weapons:
▪ Handguns were used in 21 out of 35 homicides
▪ Knives were used in four homicides
▪ Rifles were used in three homicides
▪ Shotguns were used in two homicides
▪ Physical assault resulted in two homicides
▪ A blunt object was used in two homicides
▪ A vehicle was used in one homicide
Moving forward
In an effort to combat violent crimes, Ramsay said the department is re-centralizing three teams that will target the problem areas and problem people in Wichita. The teams were part of a pilot program from May to August, and they made 375 arrests.
Now, the department is looking at a long-term use of the teams because of the earlier success.
“We see these increasing numbers, and it was time to look at and evaluate on, ‘Were we being effective?’ ” Ramsay said.
The teams will be effective after Jan. 1.
The first team of 10 uniformed officers will work on residential drug complaints and will respond to violent crimes throughout the city. The second team of 12 officers will initiate and be proactive in the investigations of known violent offenders. They will also focus on violent street gangs and respond to violent crimes. A third, 16-person team will work with community policing teams to address trends that are being seen throughout the city.
A request for help
Ramsay said there are 10 open homicide cases where the department needs the public’s help.
“You got to remember, with violent crimes we count on the community to come forward and help us with tips in solving these crimes,” Ramsay said. He said it is very rare that they solve a case without any witness statements or people providing the officers with information.
Those with information regarding any of the homicides are urged to contact the Wichita Police Department’s homicide division at 316-268-4182.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments