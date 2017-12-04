Police ID man killed in weekend shooting; two arrested

2:57 Barber County widow wins first round in court Pause

5:31 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

1:22 Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

1:24 How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design

1:43 K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team'

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

1:48 Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole

1:50 Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle

1:46 Rookie coach adds another trophy to Bishop Carroll’s loaded case