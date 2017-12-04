Police ID man killed in weekend shooting; two arrested

Two people have been arrested in a fatal shooting on Saturday, Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile said.
The shooting was reported at about 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Estelle.
When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Semaj Chambers in the street with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a local hospital and later was pronounced dead.
Through the investigation, detectives learned that Chambers was at a home visiting friends. When he arrived, he got in a physical confrontation with another person at the home.
After the confrontation ended, the person Chambers was in a confrontation with, as well as another person, left. Chambers and two others also left the house, Ojile said.
Later in the night, Chambers and the two he left with returned to the house on Estelle. When Chambers was outside, an unknown person came and shot him.
A few hours after the shooting, Ojile said officers arrested a 33-year-old man and a 17-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting.
