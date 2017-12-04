Three dead in three weekend shootings in Wichita

Three people are dead after three weekend shootings that occurred between Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, according to the Wichita Police Department.
Estelle
The first fatal shooting was reported at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 2 in the 1100 block of North Estelle. Upon arrival, officers found a 25-year-old man in the street with a gunshot wound to his chest, Officer Paul Cruz said. The man was taken to a local hospital and later was pronounced dead.
Through an investigation, officers identified and arrested two suspects: a 33-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy. No other details in regards to what led up to the shooting have been released.
Stearman
At about 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, police were called to a house in the 4000 block of South Stearman following a disturbance, Cruz said. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who has since died.
Officers have not yet released any details regarding what happened, and no arrests have been made. If you have any information regarding the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Wilma
In a shooting at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 3, officers were called to the 2600 block of East Wilma, where they found two individuals – both with gunshot wounds.
One of the victims was dead, and the other was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Cruz said.
No other updates have been provided. Police ask those with information to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
