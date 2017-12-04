The Wichita Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving two weekend shootings that occurred between Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.
The Wichita Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving two weekend shootings that occurred between Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.
The Wichita Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving two weekend shootings that occurred between Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

Crime & Courts

Three dead in three weekend shootings in Wichita

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 04, 2017 08:53 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Three people are dead after three weekend shootings that occurred between Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, according to the Wichita Police Department.

Estelle

The first fatal shooting was reported at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 2 in the 1100 block of North Estelle. Upon arrival, officers found a 25-year-old man in the street with a gunshot wound to his chest, Officer Paul Cruz said. The man was taken to a local hospital and later was pronounced dead.

Through an investigation, officers identified and arrested two suspects: a 33-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy. No other details in regards to what led up to the shooting have been released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stearman

At about 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, police were called to a house in the 4000 block of South Stearman following a disturbance, Cruz said. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who has since died.

Officers have not yet released any details regarding what happened, and no arrests have been made. If you have any information regarding the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Wilma

In a shooting at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 3, officers were called to the 2600 block of East Wilma, where they found two individuals – both with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was dead, and the other was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Cruz said.

No other updates have been provided. Police ask those with information to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

More Videos

Barber County widow wins first round in court 2:57

Barber County widow wins first round in court

Pause
K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team' 1:43

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team'

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design 1:24

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 1:48

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole

Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed 1:41

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor 3:32

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle 1:50

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle

  • If you witness a crime, here's what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

If you witness a crime, here's what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Barber County widow wins first round in court 2:57

Barber County widow wins first round in court

Pause
K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team' 1:43

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team'

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design 1:24

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 1:48

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole

Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed 1:41

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor 3:32

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle 1:50

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle

  • Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

    Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay discusses efforts being made to prevent violent crime as this weekend's homicides top last year's. (Dec. 4, 2017)

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

View More Video