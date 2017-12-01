Andover stranger-danger case was part of scavenger hunt

A man and woman in Andover who followed an 11-year-old girl while she walked in Crescent Lakes Thursday were part of a scavenger hunt, the Andover Police Department said Friday.
One of the scavenger items was to take a picture of a girl walking a dog, police said in a Facebook post. A similar incident was reported in Green Valley where a woman said she was approached as she walked her dog.
“We started putting things together, and tracked down the business,” the post said. “We have confirmed that the girl in the Crescent Lakes addition was actually walking her dog at the time of the incident and ran off when approached.”
The incident occurred sometime around 5 p.m. Police were called 15 to 20 minutes later, after the girl arrived home.
“The driver of the vehicle confirmed the child’s story,” the post said. “The local business has apologized directly to the family for some poor judgment by their employees.”
Police said no children were ever in danger.
“The Police Department will continue to maintain a presence in our neighborhoods,” the post said. “We still want to stress the importance in immediately reporting any suspicious activity to the police.”
