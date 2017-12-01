More Videos

Recognize this car? If so, you could get paid by Crime Stoppers 1:23

Recognize this car? If so, you could get paid by Crime Stoppers

Pause
Police ask for tips after suspected carjacker takes off with sleeping child in the back seat 1:50

Police ask for tips after suspected carjacker takes off with sleeping child in the back seat

Wichita police discuss missing girl in stolen SUV 0:46

Wichita police discuss missing girl in stolen SUV

Wichita pair charged federally for Valentine's Day armed robberies 3:29

Wichita pair charged federally for Valentine's Day armed robberies

E-cigarette battery explodes in Derby man's pocket 1:34

E-cigarette battery explodes in Derby man's pocket

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez makes court appearance 0:49

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez makes court appearance

Raw video: Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 1:40

Raw video: Naked man on ATV leads police on chase

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old 0:21

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested 2:29

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:46

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson discusses the arrest of a suspect in a homicide that happened in July. (NICHOLE MANNA/The Wichita Eagle/Nov. 30, 2017) McClatchy nmanna@wichitaeagle.com
Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson discusses the arrest of a suspect in a homicide that happened in July. (NICHOLE MANNA/The Wichita Eagle/Nov. 30, 2017) McClatchy nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Man arrested in killing of semi-pro football player identified

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 01, 2017 08:46 AM

The 18-year-old accused of killing a semi-pro football player in Wichita last July has been identified as Larry D. Triplett, according to booking reports.

Triplett was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and evading police after leading Wichita police officers on a chase Thursday morning. He’s held on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

It started when investigators received information that a suspect in the July 15 homicide of Timothy Golden, 19, was staying in a home in the 3300 block of North Jackson, Officer Charley Davidson said Thursday.

Investigators saw Triplett leave, get into a blue Acura and drive away. He refused to stop when officers attempted to pull him over and a chase ensued. At one point, Triplett stopped the car and let a woman get out. She was arrested, Davidson said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Triplett kept driving eastbound on 24th Street and hit a car driven by a 27-year-old woman as she was trying to cross Market, police said. This caused Triplett to hit guy wires, which snapped a Westar utility pole in half, Davidson said.

Triplett also had felony warrants for his arrest that were unrelated to the homicide, Davidson said.

Ritchie D Randle, 18, and Dakahri O. Saunders, 18, were arrested in the homicide in July.

Police said the men went to River West Apartments, 550 S. Laclede, where more than a dozen rounds were fired. Golden was found dead inside.

Golden was the tight end for the Kansas Cougars.

More Videos

Recognize this car? If so, you could get paid by Crime Stoppers 1:23

Recognize this car? If so, you could get paid by Crime Stoppers

Pause
Police ask for tips after suspected carjacker takes off with sleeping child in the back seat 1:50

Police ask for tips after suspected carjacker takes off with sleeping child in the back seat

Wichita police discuss missing girl in stolen SUV 0:46

Wichita police discuss missing girl in stolen SUV

Wichita pair charged federally for Valentine's Day armed robberies 3:29

Wichita pair charged federally for Valentine's Day armed robberies

E-cigarette battery explodes in Derby man's pocket 1:34

E-cigarette battery explodes in Derby man's pocket

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez makes court appearance 0:49

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez makes court appearance

Raw video: Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 1:40

Raw video: Naked man on ATV leads police on chase

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old 0:21

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested 2:29

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:46

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

Officer Charley Davidson identifies the suspect arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a car chase. McClatchy

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Recognize this car? If so, you could get paid by Crime Stoppers 1:23

Recognize this car? If so, you could get paid by Crime Stoppers

Pause
Police ask for tips after suspected carjacker takes off with sleeping child in the back seat 1:50

Police ask for tips after suspected carjacker takes off with sleeping child in the back seat

Wichita police discuss missing girl in stolen SUV 0:46

Wichita police discuss missing girl in stolen SUV

Wichita pair charged federally for Valentine's Day armed robberies 3:29

Wichita pair charged federally for Valentine's Day armed robberies

E-cigarette battery explodes in Derby man's pocket 1:34

E-cigarette battery explodes in Derby man's pocket

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez makes court appearance 0:49

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez makes court appearance

Raw video: Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 1:40

Raw video: Naked man on ATV leads police on chase

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old 0:21

Mom posts video of bruised missing 5-year-old

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested 2:29

Stepmom of missing Wichita boy arrested

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:46

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

Police ask for tips after suspected carjacker takes off with sleeping child in the back seat

View More Video