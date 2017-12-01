Man arrested in killing of semi-pro football player identified

The 18-year-old accused of killing a semi-pro football player in Wichita last July has been identified as Larry D. Triplett, according to booking reports.

Triplett was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and evading police after leading Wichita police officers on a chase Thursday morning. He’s held on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

It started when investigators received information that a suspect in the July 15 homicide of Timothy Golden, 19, was staying in a home in the 3300 block of North Jackson, Officer Charley Davidson said Thursday.

Investigators saw Triplett leave, get into a blue Acura and drive away. He refused to stop when officers attempted to pull him over and a chase ensued. At one point, Triplett stopped the car and let a woman get out. She was arrested, Davidson said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Triplett kept driving eastbound on 24th Street and hit a car driven by a 27-year-old woman as she was trying to cross Market, police said. This caused Triplett to hit guy wires, which snapped a Westar utility pole in half, Davidson said.

Triplett also had felony warrants for his arrest that were unrelated to the homicide, Davidson said.

Ritchie D Randle, 18, and Dakahri O. Saunders, 18, were arrested in the homicide in July.

Police said the men went to River West Apartments, 550 S. Laclede, where more than a dozen rounds were fired. Golden was found dead inside.

Golden was the tight end for the Kansas Cougars.