Ian Nathanial Smith
Ian Nathanial Smith Sedgwick County Jail Courtesy photo
Ian Nathanial Smith Sedgwick County Jail Courtesy photo

Crime & Courts

Kansas man pleads guilty to child porn charge

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

November 30, 2017 03:23 PM

November 30, 2017 03:23 PM

A Viola man has pleaded guilty in federal court to producing child pornography, authorities said Thursday.

Ian Nathaniel Smith, 21, admitted in his plea that he communicated over the Internet with a 14-year-old from Indiana, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a prepared statement. Via Skype, Smith urged the victim to live stream sex acts.

Smith also took the minor to Ohio to perform sexual activity. When he was arrested, investigators found pornographic images of the victim on Smith’s cell phone.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 16. Smith faces a penalty of no less than 15 years and no more than 30 years in federal prison, as well as a fine of up to $250,000.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

