More than 20 vehicles in west Wichita hit with BB or pellet gun, police say

In the past couple of months, more than 20 vehicle windows have been hit with a BB or pellet gun, according to a Facebook post by the Wichita Police Department West Bureau.
All of the incidents occurred between 13th and 21st streets and between Ridge and Tyler roads. The incidents occurred between about 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.
Police are asking those with information to contact Patrol West at 316-350-3460.
If you live in the area and have surveillance cameras, the bureau asks that you review footage during the 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. time frames for any suspicious activity.
Never miss a local story.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments