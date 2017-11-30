More than 20 vehicle windows have been hit with a BB or pellet gun in West Wichita.
Crime & Courts

More than 20 vehicles in west Wichita hit with BB or pellet gun, police say

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

November 30, 2017 12:50 PM

In the past couple of months, more than 20 vehicle windows have been hit with a BB or pellet gun, according to a Facebook post by the Wichita Police Department West Bureau.

All of the incidents occurred between 13th and 21st streets and between Ridge and Tyler roads. The incidents occurred between about 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Police are asking those with information to contact Patrol West at 316-350-3460.

If you live in the area and have surveillance cameras, the bureau asks that you review footage during the 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. time frames for any suspicious activity.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708

