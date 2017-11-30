Mother knows best: Kansas man gets stolen bike back a year later

When K-State student Kyle Hampel planned to ride his bike across the K-State campus back in April of 2016, he was more than a little frustrated to notice his bike was missing from the Smith Scholarship House.
“More than anything, I was annoyed by the bad timing,” Hampel wrote in a Facebook message. “I had to run all the way to McCain Auditorium, and even then I was still late.”
While Hampel was definitely distraught, he did not give up hope and decided to report the missing bike to Riley County Police Department “since that's what my mom would’ve wanted me to do,” he said.
And while it took more than a year and a half, his mom’s advice has paid off.
In November 2017, he got a call from the police department. They had found and recovered a bike in a ditch, and the bike matched both the description and serial number that he had reported in April 2016.
He went to the station and claimed his bike, although it was not exactly in perfect condition.
The bike’s front brake is busted and the wheels are a little wobbly, but it was exciting nonetheless, Hampel said.
“I didn’t cry or anything, but there was definitely a lot of happy screaming,” he said. “I had been borrowing my mother’s bike for over a year and a half, and finally getting to see my old bike again was unbelievable.”
He plans to get the bike fixed and begin riding his own bike again.
A spokesperson with RCPD confirmed that Hampel’s bike was recovered and returned, and he was not the only one who got his bike back. The spokesperson said in a Twitter message that one other reportedly missing bike was recovered.
“God bless our boys in blue,” Hampel wrote in a social media post.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
