Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson discusses the arrest of a suspect in a homicide that happened in July.
Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson discusses the arrest of a suspect in a homicide that happened in July. (NICHOLE MANNA/The Wichita Eagle/Nov. 30, 2017) McClatchy nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Update: Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase, crash

By Nichole Manna And Kaitlyn Alanis

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

November 30, 2017 09:16 AM

An 18-year-old man suspected of being involved in a homicide over the summer was arrested after a police chase ended in a crash Thursday morning, Wichita police said.

Investigators received information that a suspect in the July 15 homicide of 19-year-old Timothy Golden was staying in a home in the 3300 block of North Jackson, Officer Charley Davidson said.

This morning, investigators saw the 18-year-old leave, get into a blue Acura and drive away. He refused to stop when officers attempted to pull him over and a chase ensued. At one point, the driver stopped the car and let a woman get out. She was arrested, Davidson said.

The man kept driving eastbound on 24th Street and hit a car driven by a 27-year-old woman as she was trying to cross Market, police said. This caused the driver to hit guy wires, which snapped a Westar utility pole in half.

About 1,500 people were without power beginning at 8:46 a.m. It was restored at around 10 a.m.

The man, who has felony warrants for his arrest unrelated to the homicide, was arrested.

Ritchie D Randle, 18, and Dakahri O. Saunders, 18, were arrested in the homicide in July.

Police said the men went to River West Apartments, 550 S. Laclede, where more than a dozen rounds were fired.

Davidson didn’t say Thursday what the 18-year-old’s connection to the homicide is. His name wasn’t released.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

