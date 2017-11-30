Update: Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase, crash

An 18-year-old man suspected of being involved in a homicide over the summer was arrested after a police chase ended in a crash Thursday morning, Wichita police said.
Investigators received information that a suspect in the July 15 homicide of 19-year-old Timothy Golden was staying in a home in the 3300 block of North Jackson, Officer Charley Davidson said.
This morning, investigators saw the 18-year-old leave, get into a blue Acura and drive away. He refused to stop when officers attempted to pull him over and a chase ensued. At one point, the driver stopped the car and let a woman get out. She was arrested, Davidson said.
The man kept driving eastbound on 24th Street and hit a car driven by a 27-year-old woman as she was trying to cross Market, police said. This caused the driver to hit guy wires, which snapped a Westar utility pole in half.
Never miss a local story.
About 1,500 people were without power beginning at 8:46 a.m. It was restored at around 10 a.m.
The man, who has felony warrants for his arrest unrelated to the homicide, was arrested.
Ritchie D Randle, 18, and Dakahri O. Saunders, 18, were arrested in the homicide in July.
Police said the men went to River West Apartments, 550 S. Laclede, where more than a dozen rounds were fired.
Davidson didn’t say Thursday what the 18-year-old’s connection to the homicide is. His name wasn’t released.
Waiting to be briefed now. We know 2 vehicles were involved. 1 was not being chased by police, and 1 was. A power line is down, 1,500 without power, lines are in the street. pic.twitter.com/vsxrJlNN3p— Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) November 30, 2017
Briefing on chase on bridge north of 24th and Market at 9:40 am— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) November 30, 2017
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments