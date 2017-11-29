Hutchinson police investigating possible attempted abduction of students

Hutchinson police confirmed Wednesday morning that they are investigating the report of an attempted abduction of three students at Faris Elementary.
In a Facebook post directed at parents, school officials said three students reported an older man in a black mask attempted to take them Tuesday morning. He drives an older red and white truck, the school said.
The school is in the 300 block of East 10th Street.
“Faris has about 20 staff who assist with school dismissal each day outside the school,” the school said. “Our staff are aware of what has happened and are looking out for your students. Hutchinson police also will provide additional assistance.”
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 620-694-2816.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments