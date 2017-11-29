More Videos

Crime & Courts

He broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, and wound up getting shot, police say

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

November 29, 2017 10:35 AM

A 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen after his ex-girlfriend discovered he broke into her home Tuesday night, according to Wichita police.

The 32-year-old woman entered her home in the 5000 block of West Newell at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. That’s near Central and I-235. She noticed someone broke in and grabbed a shotgun from her vehicle, Officer Charley Davidson said.

When she got to the door, she found the man inside. They both struggled and the woman shot him once in the abdomen, Davidson said.

Davidson referred to the man as a suspect and former boyfriend, but said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The man left on foot and was found nearby, Davidson said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

