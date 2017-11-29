Police arrest teen sought in homicide earlier this month

A 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday evening on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 19-year-old man on Nov. 5.
Nakari Moore was shot in his upper body by a 16-year-old suspect shortly after he left a cellphone business in the 2800 block of South Hydraulic, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said. That’s south of East Pawnee.
He died the next day.
Moore had paid a cellphone bill and left with one other person in his car. The 16-year-old fired several shots at the car, hitting Moore, Davidson said.
Never miss a local story.
Davidson said Wednesday that the two teenagers didn’t know each other, but what led up to the shooting is unknown.
At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the 16-year-old suspect was spotted going into an apartment complex in the 1700 block of South Hillside and was arrested.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments