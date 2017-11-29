More Videos

Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase 2:07

Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase

Pause
He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal 3:31

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday 2:48

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 1:48

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:38

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

A Wichita Marching Band is heading to Hawaii 3:48

A Wichita Marching Band is heading to Hawaii

  • Police arrest teenager on suspicion of first-degree murder

    Wichita police give details about the 16-year-old arrested Tuesday evening in the death of a 19-year-old man on Nov. 5.

Wichita police give details about the 16-year-old arrested Tuesday evening in the death of a 19-year-old man on Nov. 5. Wichita Police Department/Facebook
Wichita police give details about the 16-year-old arrested Tuesday evening in the death of a 19-year-old man on Nov. 5. Wichita Police Department/Facebook

Crime & Courts

Police arrest teen sought in homicide earlier this month

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

November 29, 2017 10:23 AM

UPDATED November 29, 2017 11:05 AM

A 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday evening on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 19-year-old man on Nov. 5.

Nakari Moore was shot in his upper body by a 16-year-old suspect shortly after he left a cellphone business in the 2800 block of South Hydraulic, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said. That’s south of East Pawnee.

He died the next day.

Moore had paid a cellphone bill and left with one other person in his car. The 16-year-old fired several shots at the car, hitting Moore, Davidson said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Davidson said Wednesday that the two teenagers didn’t know each other, but what led up to the shooting is unknown.

At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the 16-year-old suspect was spotted going into an apartment complex in the 1700 block of South Hillside and was arrested.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase 2:07

Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase

Pause
He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal 3:31

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday 2:48

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 1:48

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:38

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

A Wichita Marching Band is heading to Hawaii 3:48

A Wichita Marching Band is heading to Hawaii

  • Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase

    Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson discusses the arrest of a suspect in a homicide that happened in July. (NICHOLE MANNA/The Wichita Eagle/Nov. 30, 2017)

Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase

View More Video