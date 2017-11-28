Crime & Courts

Man shot in chest at house in west Wichita

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

November 28, 2017 10:40 PM

UPDATED November 29, 2017 09:18 AM

Police are investigating a shooting incident in west Wichita Tuesday night.

A 31-year-old man was shot at least once in the upper chest at a house in the 5000 block of West Newell shortly after 9:30 p.m., a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s just south of Central and a few blocks east of I-235.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital in potentially critical condition, the supervisor said. He may have a second gunshot wound as well, the first responders transporting him told hospital staff.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but the supervisor said the man who was shot has also been identified as a suspect in the case. Police scanner chatter indicated there was some sort of scuffle between two men before one or more shots was fired.

More information is expected to be released by police Wednesday morning at City Hall.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

