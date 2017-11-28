Family of woman killed Sunday trying to get back to Kansas

The family of a woman who was killed Sunday have created a GoFundMe account to raise money for her funeral.
Bryena McQuitty, 25, was found unresponsive by police in her home in the 800 block of North Litchfield early Sunday morning after she and her boyfriend had a fight, Lt. Todd Ojile said.
“For you that don’t know she has no remaining family in Kansas, he sister and mother need help with travel expenses,” the account says. “The family is trying to raise enough money to have an open service for Bryena at Lakeview.”
Her boyfriend, 33-year-old Aaron Ray Suiter, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder. He’s being held on $300,000 bond.
You can find the GoFundMe at: gofundme.com/BryenaMcQuitty.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
