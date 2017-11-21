Up-close beanbag shooting by Barber County undersheriff went against guidelines

More Videos 2:07 Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase Pause 3:31 He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal 7:31 Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 2:48 David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday 1:29 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York 2:01 Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 1:48 Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 0:38 Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 1:01 Buddies tour burger joints together 1:22 Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Family of man killed by Barber County deputy seeks answers Kristina Myers, widow of Steven Myers, who was shot by a Barber County undersheriff, and her attorney Michael Kuckelman, are fighting to obtain all body- and dash cam videos of the shooting. The hearing is now set for Dec. 1, 2017. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle Kristina Myers, widow of Steven Myers, who was shot by a Barber County undersheriff, and her attorney Michael Kuckelman, are fighting to obtain all body- and dash cam videos of the shooting. The hearing is now set for Dec. 1, 2017. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

