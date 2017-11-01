.
Concerned neighbor calls 911; three men taken into custody

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

November 01, 2017 12:21 PM

A concerned neighbor in the College Hill neighborhood noticed suspicious activity at a neighbor’s house at about 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The neighbor called 911 and reported a burglary in progress in the 400 block of South Bluff, leading to three men between ages 19 and 22 being taken into custody.

“This quick action allowed the police to be notified quickly and for the police to arrive quickly as well,” officer Paul Cruz said.

As a result: A 22-year-old man was found in a vehicle near the house, a 21-year-old man was found in the attic and a 19-year-old male had fled on foot, but was caught shortly after and also taken into custody.

All three men were booked into jail for burglary and theft.

Property was recovered from both this burglary and other burglaries. Firearms were also collected, police said.

Cruz said this is a great example of the “see something, say something” response the department hopes for in cases like this.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

