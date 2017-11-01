A Boston terrier
Crime & Courts

Stolen 4 years ago, Boston terrier is reunited with owner

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

November 01, 2017 11:22 AM

On July 25, 2013, a Boston terrier was reported stolen from her owner in Wichita.

Now, more than four years later, the terrier and her owner have been reunited thanks to the microchip that was inserted in Missy before she was stolen.

Missy was taken in at the Wichita Animal Shelter as a stray, and as standard procedure goes, the shelter scanned her for a microchip.

Fortunately, Missy had a microchip, and the shelter was able to track down her owner.

“She was shocked and excited all at once and arrived to pick up her dog,” Officer Paul Cruz said Wednesday.

Missy was in good health, but she had to have an eye surgically removed.

“This is a prime example of how important it is to microchip your pets so that they can be returned to its owner even four years later after an incident occurred,” Cruz said.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

