Crime & Courts

Reports of active shooter unfounded, police say

By Nichole Manna And Kaitlyn Alanis

November 01, 2017 10:45 AM

Wichita police said a report of an active shooter at the Goodwill Industries in the 3300 block of North Webb Road, was unfounded. No injuries, damage or evidence of a shooting was found Wednesday morning.

Police received the call at about 8:45 a.m. after a caller said live shotgun shells were found in a bathroom, police said.

Officer Charley Davidson said one person found the shells and then turned them over to a security guard. A third person called police and said there was an active shooter in the building. Davidson didn’t have information immediately on who that person was.

Emily Compton, CEO and president of Goodwill Industries of Wichita, said about 150 to 200 people were evacuated within two minutes. Those included about 50 Next Step Alliance students, 85 people with developmental disabilities and staff, she said.

Several groups of people who were standing outside while officers searched the building said they were on campus for an English class. Goodwill teamed up with the Wichita Area Technical College earlier this year to provide those classes through the Next Step Alliance program.

At 8:58 a.m., WATC sent a text alert to students saying, “WATC Emergency! Active Shooter near Goodwill Industries near the NCAT campus. Go into nearest room and lock door. Follow instructions from authorities.”

Webb Road near the building was closed for about an hour. Traffic was directed around the building.

Compton and Davidson said they were happy with how quickly all agencies responded to the call. Other nearby law enforcement agencies assisted Wichita police, Davidson said. They worked quickly to clear the building so people could get back inside.

“I think we took appropriate action,” Compton said. “We have 85 people with developmental disabilities we were trying to keep calm and warm.”

She said Goodwill Industries goes through annual active shooter training for situations like these.

Davidson said the situation is still being investigated to determine where the shotgun shells came from.

