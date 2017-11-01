Update: Building cleared after active shooter report

Update: 9:25 a.m.

The building at Wichita Area Technical College has been cleared by police and people are starting to ree-nter the building.

No evidence of an active shooter has been found, and no injures have been reported.

Original story

Wichita police are responding to what was reported to be an active shooter call at a building in the 3300 block of North Webb Road.

Police are on the scene Wednesday morning, securing the area and searching rooms, according to scanner traffic. Webb Road was blocked as the building was evacuated.

While clearing the building, three live shotgun shells were found on the second floor, according to scanner traffic.

Police do not have any reports of shots being fired or any victims, according to an e-mail from Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson.

An active shooter has not yet been confirmed.

This is a breaking news situation and will be updated as information becomes available.