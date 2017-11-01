Emergency personnel at the scene at North Webb Road on Wednesday morning.
Emergency personnel at the scene at North Webb Road on Wednesday morning. Nichole Manna The Wichita Eagle
Emergency personnel at the scene at North Webb Road on Wednesday morning. Nichole Manna The Wichita Eagle

Crime & Courts

Update: Building cleared after active shooter report

By Nichole Manna And Kaitlyn Alanis

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

November 01, 2017 9:05 AM

Update: 9:25 a.m.

The building at Wichita Area Technical College has been cleared by police and people are starting to ree-nter the building.

No evidence of an active shooter has been found, and no injures have been reported.

Read More

Original story

Wichita police are responding to what was reported to be an active shooter call at a building in the 3300 block of North Webb Road.

Police are on the scene Wednesday morning, securing the area and searching rooms, according to scanner traffic. Webb Road was blocked as the building was evacuated.

While clearing the building, three live shotgun shells were found on the second floor, according to scanner traffic.

Police do not have any reports of shots being fired or any victims, according to an e-mail from Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson.

An active shooter has not yet been confirmed.

This is a breaking news situation and will be updated as information becomes available.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

    The Regional Forensic Science Center is a combination of a medical examiner's office and a crime laboratory. The center helps solve crimes not only in Sedgwick County but other Kansas communities. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at what the center can do.

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes
Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 2:13

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children
City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 4:53

City manager comments on alleged police cover-up

View More Video