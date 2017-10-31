.
Child porn investigation that started in Germany ends in Kansas

By Kaitlyn Alanis

October 31, 2017 2:28 PM

A Kansas man in possession of 1,560 images and 202 videos containing child pornography has been sentenced to federal prison.

Noah T. Martin, 31, of Lawrence, Kansas, was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison on Tuesday, Oct. 31, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Martin pleaded guilty to two counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The investigation began in Germany, according to the release, when Baden-Wurttemberg police compiled a list of 155 U.S. users who used a peer-to-peer network to download a video of a young girl being sexually abused.

Homeland Security Investigations used that list to follow Martin’s trail, which led investigators to Lawrence.

