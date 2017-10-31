Robberies at KFC, Dollar General may be connected

A Wichita KFC restaurant and a Dollar General store were victims of aggravated robberies Monday that are thought to be connected.
On Monday at about 8:40 p.m., a 31-year-old Dollar General employee in the 1600 block of South Rock Road was commanded at gunpoint to give money to two strangers, Wichita police said. Both fled the scene on foot when she was unable to get the cash register open.
There was no financial losses or injuries reported.
The first person is of medium build and between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. The person was wearing a black hockey mask, dark sweater and white gloves while holding a red duffel bag and black handgun.
The other person is of medium build and about 6 feet tall. This person also had a dark handgun and was wearing a black sweater, dark pants, white gloves and a wolf, monkey or ape mask.
A second robbery
About 20 minutes later at about 9 p.m., a 32-year-old KFC employee in the 1200 block of South Woodlawn was also commanded at gunpoint to turn over money to two men. One was armed with a handgun.
The employee was on the phone when the robbery occurred, so the two men fled on foot. Again, no losses or injuries were reported.
The first man is thought to be 6 feet tall and wearing a black sweater, black pants, white gloves and a mask. The second male was wearing all-black clothing and an unknown mask.
“The two descriptions are similar, so we believe that they are probably going to be connected,” Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.
People with information are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the investigations division at 316-268-4407.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
