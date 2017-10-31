Crime & Courts

Radio station off the air after burglary

By Kaitlyn Alanis

October 31, 2017 10:28 AM

Holy Spirit Radio – KAHS 1360 AM – based out of El Dorado will be off the air for a few weeks as result of a burglary that they think happened Thursday, Oct. 26.

The station’s electronic equipment needed to broadcast a show was stolen from the studio. The equipment is valued between $25,000 to $50,000. It’s thought to be a forced-entry burglary through their shattered glass door.

The station hopes to be back on the air by the end of November.

Holy Spirit Radio is asking for prayers, and donations can be sent to Catholic Radio Network, 1400 NE 42nd terrace, Kansas City, Missouri 64116 or given by calling 888-447-2425.

