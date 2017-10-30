Crime & Courts

Kansas tax preparer pleads guilty to filing fraudulent tax returns

By Beccy Tanner

October 30, 2017 6:36 PM

A former Kansas City business owner pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and assisting in false income tax returns.

Alfred Reece, 58, owned and operated a Kansas City tax operation business, according to a release from the Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg and U.S. Attorney Thomas E. Beall.

From 2013 through 2015, Reece prepared federal tax returns for people, claiming false business income and losses, medical and dental expense deductions, job-related expenses, charitable donations and other fraudulent items.

He concealed himself as the preparer on these fraudulent returns by claiming they were self-prepared.

Reece admitted to causing a tax loss of between $550,000 and $1.5 million.

His sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 17, 2018, before U.S. District Judge Julie A. Robinson. He faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison on each count as well as a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.

