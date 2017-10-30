Man shot after arguing with person he didn’t know, police say

A 49-year-old man was shot in his stomach near Hydraulic and Gilbert at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson said the man was walking in the area and had an argument with a person he didn’t know. That person pulled out a firearm and shot once before leaving.
The 49-year-old was taken to an area hospital.
Police didn’t have a gender or description of the alleged shooter Monday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments