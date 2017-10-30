Police looking for witnesses to party shooting

Wichita police are asking for anyone who was at a party where a shooting occurred in the 1900 block of West MacArthur to call them.
Police were called to the party at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Officer Charley Davidson said Monday.
They found one 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Davidson wasn’t able to immediately say Monday what led up to shots being fired.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
