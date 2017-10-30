Woman found dead in Riley County

The Riley County Police Department is asking the public for information after a 48-year-old woman was found dead Saturday.
Police received a call about a deceased person in rural southern Riley County at about 12:30 p.m. They found Carrie Alicia Jones, of Junction City, dead. The cause of death has not been released but police are saying her death is a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 or online.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
