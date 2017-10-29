Police investigate Sunday morning shooting in south Wichita

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday in south Wichita.
When police arrived in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Officer Charley Davidson, public relations unit with the Wichita Police Department.
Police also reported there was a large party going on in the area.
No suspect information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
More information is expected to be released Monday morning during the daily police and media briefing.
