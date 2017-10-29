McDonald’s, Circle K robbed 30 minutes apart early Sunday

Wichita police are investigating two robberies that happened early Sunday within half an hour of each other in two separate parts of town.
The first was reported at 6:30 a.m. at a McDonalds in the 4800 block of S. Broadway. A 35-year-old employee told police than a man entered the business, pointed a gun and demanded money. The man then took the store’s money and ran off on foot.
In the second incident, reported at 7 a.m., police were dispatched to a robbery at the Circle K in the 1300 block of North Oliver.
When police arrived, an employee told them a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money. Money was taken and the man ran off on foot.
No injures were reported in either robbery.
If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
