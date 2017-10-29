Crime & Courts

McDonald’s, Circle K robbed 30 minutes apart early Sunday

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

October 29, 2017 2:21 PM

Wichita police are investigating two robberies that happened early Sunday within half an hour of each other in two separate parts of town.

The first was reported at 6:30 a.m. at a McDonalds in the 4800 block of S. Broadway. A 35-year-old employee told police than a man entered the business, pointed a gun and demanded money. The man then took the store’s money and ran off on foot.

In the second incident, reported at 7 a.m., police were dispatched to a robbery at the Circle K in the 1300 block of North Oliver.

When police arrived, an employee told them a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money. Money was taken and the man ran off on foot.

No injures were reported in either robbery.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

    The Regional Forensic Science Center is a combination of a medical examiner's office and a crime laboratory. The center helps solve crimes not only in Sedgwick County but other Kansas communities. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at what the center can do.

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes
Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 2:13

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children
City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 4:53

City manager comments on alleged police cover-up

View More Video