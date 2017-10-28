Donors increase reward for tips in Newton shooting case

Several donors have raised money to more than double the potential reward for tips leading to an arrest in a shooting in Newton earlier this month.
A homeowner noticed someone was trying to steal his vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the 400 block of Normandy in Newton, authorities have said. He confronted the man, who responded by shooting him several times.
The shooting victim underwent surgery and is recovering from his wounds. Anyone with information in connection with the incident is being encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
You can also submit a tip from any computer or mobile browser by going to http://www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or downloading the P3 app available on iOS and Android platforms.
The supplemental reward is in addition to Crime Stoppers’ cash reward of up to $2,500. The additional reward had grown to $2,650 as of Saturday morning, with more contributions on the way.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
