Wichita woman sent to prison for bomb threat at aircraft plant

By Nichole Manna

October 27, 2017 1:51 PM

A 43-year-old Wichita woman who called in bomb threats about a Wichita aircraft plant was sent to prison Thursday.

Vanalenea Fanning pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal threat for making two calls to Sedgwick County 911 on Sept. 23, 2016 regarding the Cessna Prospect building at Kansas 42 and Hoover.

Fanning, who made the calls anonymously, said that someone was going to the plant with a bomb in a backpack. Cessna said the calls caused production and staffing interruptions that cost the company $67,527, according to a news release from District Attorney Marc Bennett.

Sedgwick County sheriff’s investigators traced the 911 calls to Fanning’s phone. She worked at the plant and told a detective she made the bomb threats because she was upset over how a co-worker was being treated by a supervisor, the release said.

District Court Judge Ben Burgess sentenced her to five years in prison. He said he gave her a more lenient sentence because she took responsibility for the crime and sought therapy, the release said.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

