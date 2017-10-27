Ticket or treat? Police buckling down on seat belt enforcement

Kansas law enforcement agencies are teaming up during “Ticket or Treat,” a special seat belt enforcement campaign near Kansas schools.
Officers will write citations for anyone who does not obey Kansas law near elementary and middle schools beginning Monday, Oct. 30 and continuing through Friday, Nov. 3.
“Even one child’s death is unacceptable,” Kansas Law Enforcement liaison Dave Corp said in a release. “No child should suffer a disabling injury or death due to a car crash. Please slow down, especially in school zones, eliminate the distractions and always buckle up.”
The release states the goal is not to issue citations, but to remind people of all ages that seat belts save lives.
In 2016, 44 people under the age of 19 died in Kansas motor vehicle crashes. Only half of those victims were properly buckled up.
