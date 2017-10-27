Wichita State police to issue tickets; no more verbal warnings

Drivers who run stop signs or who fail to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks on Wichita State’s campus will no longer be given just a verbal warning by University Police officers.
Starting Nov. 1, Wichita State University Police will be writing traffic citations as a consequence for bad-driving habits, and fines will be assessed.
“The intent is to change the perception that it is OK to commit these driving infractions on campus and to protect people from being involved in unnecessary accidents on campus,” University Police said in a release. “The University Police Department has chosen to release this information in advance of issuing citations so there is transparency in what the department is doing as an agency to help keep our campus safe for everyone.”
Two violations were key in making this change: drivers running stop signs and drivers failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. Because the department received a number of complaints, and because of a near-fatal accident in 2016, the department said they thought it was necessary to change driving behaviors.
“Written citations are an incentive for good driving practices,” University Police said.
The department will be writing two different sets of citations.
The first set of citations are university affiliated, and they can be appealed by students, staff and faculty through the university’s Traffic Appeals Committee, comprised of faculty, staff and students.
The second set of citations are set in Sedgwick County’s District Court. This set can be written to drivers depending on the nature and occurrence of the crime. The department said this set allows officers to hold drivers who are not connected to the university accountable to the law.
“It is hoped that driving behavior will improve on campus and is in the best interest of everyone’s safety,” the department said. “It is not intended to be a revenue-generating process.”
The money collected from affiliated traffic citations will go to a university general fund, while District Court citations go to the state of Kansas.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
