Police are looking for a man who they say tried robbing a bank inside of a Dillons grocery store on Thursday afternoon.
Crime & Courts

Pictures released in attempted robbery at Dillons

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

October 27, 2017 6:32 AM

The man walked into the Intrust Bank, in the 5500 block of East Harry, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The clerk ducked behind the counter and the man left on foot, Wichita police said in a Facebook post.

There was no monetary loss and no injuries were reported.

Officers were seen walking throughout the parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

In photos posted by police, the man is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Grenade” written across the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wichita police at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

