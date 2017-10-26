Montre J. Robinson is wanted in connection with 10 robberies, the Wichita Police Department said.
Montre J. Robinson is wanted in connection with 10 robberies, the Wichita Police Department said.

Suspect sought in connection with 10 Wichita robberies

By Tim Potter

October 26, 2017 5:21 PM

Montre J. Robinson is wanted in connection with 10 robberies this past weekend in Wichita, the Wichita Police Department said.

In a posting Thursday afternoon, the department said Robinson has active felony warrants and said the department “needs your help to locate him.”

Anyone who has information, wants to remain anonymous and wants to be eligible for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers, at 316-267-2111.

The department said that a person can also submit a tip “from any PC or mobile browser by going to http://www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or downloading our P3 app available on iOS and Android platforms.”

Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59

