Ex-girlfriend says Wichita cop broke her arm, threatened her life

A woman identified as an ex-girlfriend of a Wichita police officer – recently arrested on suspicion of stalking and official misconduct – says in a court document that he broke her arm and threatened her life.
She wrote the allegation in a protection-from-abuse petition filed in Sedgwick County District Court on Oct. 17 against Wichita Police Officer Joshua Price.
On Saturday, the Wichita Police Department announced that an officer was arrested Friday on suspicion of stalking and misdemeanor official misconduct. The department said the officer is a 21-year veteran and was on paid administrative leave. Jail records identified the officer as Price. He bonded out of jail and has not been charged.
Price lives in Derby and has worked at the Patrol West station in Wichita, court documents say.
Also, two Wichita police officers were placed on paid administrative leave following the Price’s arrest.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. In response to The Eagle’s request for the sheriff's report on the case that led to the arrest of Price, the Sheriff’s Office provided a redacted report listing two victims: a 37-year-old woman and a male, with no age listed. Both the Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department have declined to release more information, citing an ongoing investigation.
Price couldn’t be reached for comment.
The alleged victim in the stalking case, whose name has been redacted from court documents, wrote in the petition that after she and Price broke up, he stalked her.
She said that Price had been told by a captain, lieutenant and detective not to have any contact with her.
“He has me scared and i fear for my life,” she wrote in the petition. “I moved and he followed to see where i moved to.”
She said she fears for her life and her children’s lives.
In May or June, she said, she broke her arm. It healed, “and he broke it again after being physically violent,” she wrote.
“He has threatened my life as well.”
The same day that the woman filed the petition, a judge issued a temporary protective order against Price, with a written notation that he have no contact with the woman’s minor children.
A court hearing on the temporary protective order has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 2.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59
Comments