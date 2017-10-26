Trooper’s vehicle rammed into during high-speed chase

A fleeing Jeep Cherokee rammed into a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle during a high-speed chase on I-70 just before another trooper slammed into the suspect’s vehicle, putting an end to the chase.
The chase began in Wabaunsee County at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday when a trooper attempted to stop the red Jeep Cherokee on I-70, WIBW reports.
The pursuit then continued into Shawnee County with speeds up to 100 miles per hour, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.
The driver had swerved and become very erratic, a KHP spokesperson told WIBW, when the suspect rammed into the driver-side door of the trooper’s vehicle.
That’s when another trooper came in and intentionally rammed into the Jeep.
The Jeep eventually lost control and ended up in a ditch. No injuries resulted as of the chase, WIBW reported.
The suspect has not been identified.
