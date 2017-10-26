.
. Wichita Eagle File photo
. Wichita Eagle File photo

Crime & Courts

Trooper’s vehicle rammed into during high-speed chase

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 26, 2017 12:43 PM

A fleeing Jeep Cherokee rammed into a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle during a high-speed chase on I-70 just before another trooper slammed into the suspect’s vehicle, putting an end to the chase.

The chase began in Wabaunsee County at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday when a trooper attempted to stop the red Jeep Cherokee on I-70, WIBW reports.

The pursuit then continued into Shawnee County with speeds up to 100 miles per hour, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

The driver had swerved and become very erratic, a KHP spokesperson told WIBW, when the suspect rammed into the driver-side door of the trooper’s vehicle.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That’s when another trooper came in and intentionally rammed into the Jeep.

The Jeep eventually lost control and ended up in a ditch. No injuries resulted as of the chase, WIBW reported.

The suspect has not been identified.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  