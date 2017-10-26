Three killed in double murder-suicide identified

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released the identities of the victims and suspect in a shooting that left three people dead on Wednesday.
Sheriff Jeff Herrig said authorities were investigating a double murder and suicide at 3222 Detlor Road, outside of Grantville and east of Topeka.
Penny J. Nelson, 64, and James V. Chavez, 61, were found dead in the kitchen and front porch of the house.
The shooting suspect, Harlan T. Gleason, 66, was found dead in a bedroom.
A news release Thursday said Nelson is Gleason’s sister and the owner of the house. Chavez is a neighbor who was visiting, the release said.
When Jefferson County EMS first arrived, they didn’t immediately find Gleason and backed off until law enforcement arrived.
A Code Red alert was sent to area residents, warning them to stay out of the area near where the shooting occurred and to lock their homes, businesses and vehicles. The Kansas Highway Patrol SWAT team was sent to the location.
That’s when they found Gleason in the bedroom.
Herrig said from the scene Wednesday that it appeared Chavez was Nelson’s boyfriend.
“We’re not really sure” what the motive was for the shootings, Herrig said. “It seems to be a spur of the moment” decision.
The KBI is assisting the sheriff’s office in the ongoing investigation.
