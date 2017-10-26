Woman arrives home to find masked men in her house, police say

A Wichita woman got home from work at around 10 p.m. Wednesday to find two masked strangers inside her home, police said Thursday.
The men were in the process of taking things from her house in the 1400 block of South Waco, Officer Charley Davidson said. One of the men assaulted the 64-year-old woman, causing injuries to her face.
She ran to a liquor store in the 300 block of West Harry to call police.
The men took her purse and a deposit bag, which had about $100 in cash inside, Davidson said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
