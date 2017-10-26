.
. Wichita Eagle File photo
. Wichita Eagle File photo

Crime & Courts

Woman arrives home to find masked men in her house, police say

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

October 26, 2017 10:29 AM

A Wichita woman got home from work at around 10 p.m. Wednesday to find two masked strangers inside her home, police said Thursday.

The men were in the process of taking things from her house in the 1400 block of South Waco, Officer Charley Davidson said. One of the men assaulted the 64-year-old woman, causing injuries to her face.

She ran to a liquor store in the 300 block of West Harry to call police.

The men took her purse and a deposit bag, which had about $100 in cash inside, Davidson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

    The Regional Forensic Science Center is a combination of a medical examiner's office and a crime laboratory. The center helps solve crimes not only in Sedgwick County but other Kansas communities. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at what the center can do.

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes
Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 2:13

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children
City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 4:53

City manager comments on alleged police cover-up

View More Video