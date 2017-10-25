Crime & Courts

Authorities investigating discount vacation promotion

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 25, 2017 6:05 PM

Investigators want to know if people in the Wichita area have been approached about a discount vacation membership or travel license this month.

An out-of-state business operated in Wichita for two weeks without a transient merchant license as required by state law, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The solicitations to enroll in those memberships were made by VacayForLess, TCU or Travel Center USA at the Wyndham Hotel, 221 E. Kellogg, between Oct. 7 and 21, according to a statement released by the district attorney’s office.

A special phone line has been set up to collect information from those who were given a presentation by those entities: 316-660-3669.

District Attorney Marc Bennett cautioned people to be wary of giveaways and other prize notifications. Notices suggesting someone has won a specific prize or that all sales are final should raise concerns, because consumers typically have three days to cancel such purchases. Merchants are required to provide cancellation notices both verbally and in writing.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

