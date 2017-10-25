Poachers face jail time, fines for killing deer in Kansas

Two Missouri hunters caught poaching deer in Pratt County earlier this month have been sentenced to 60 days in the Pratt County Jail and ordered to pay $18,200 in fines and $4,361 in restitution.
Hunter Bottcher, 20, Otterville, Mo., and Samuel Hawieson, 20, Sedalia, Mo., pleaded guilty Tuesday to seven Kansas wildlife violations including criminal hunting, hunting with the aid of artificial light, hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle, illegally taking trophy big game deer, hunting without valid deer tags, taking wildlife after legal hours and illegal ammo for taking of big game, according to a press release issued by Pratt County Attorney Tracey Beverlin.
The hunting licenses of the two men have also been suspended in 47 states, according to the press release. Their hunting equipment and two illegally obtained deer heads have been confiscated. They have also been placed on a yearlong supervised probation.
Kansas Game Warden Jason Harrold and the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
