Dustin Shane Stalder, 34, has been identified as the man who followed a 10-year-old boy home from a school bus stop in Arkansas City on Oct. 4. Police are looking for Stalder, who was last registered as a sex offender in Sedgwick County.
Dustin Shane Stalder, 34, has been identified as the man who followed a 10-year-old boy home from a school bus stop in Arkansas City on Oct. 4. Police are looking for Stalder, who was last registered as a sex offender in Sedgwick County. Arkansas City Police Department Courtesy photo
Dustin Shane Stalder, 34, has been identified as the man who followed a 10-year-old boy home from a school bus stop in Arkansas City on Oct. 4. Police are looking for Stalder, who was last registered as a sex offender in Sedgwick County. Arkansas City Police Department Courtesy photo

Crime & Courts

UPDATE: Sex offender accused of following boy home from bus stop arrested

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 24, 2017 4:29 PM

A sex offender who reportedly followed a boy home from the bus stop earlier this month in Arkansas City has been apprehended and is now in custody, authorities announced Tuesday night.

Arkansas City police said Dustin Shane Stalder, 34, was arrested in Wellington. He was accused of followed the 10-year-old boy to his house a couple of blocks from the bus stop late on the afternoon of Oct. 4.

The man asked the boy if he could come inside his house, but the child said “no” and locked the door to keep him outside. The boy then took a photograph of the stranger through the front window.

Officers on Monday were able to identify the man who followed the boy home as Stalder, who has family in the area and is an absconder from the Department of Corrections. He was last registered as a sex offender in Sedgwick County.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

    The Regional Forensic Science Center is a combination of a medical examiner's office and a crime laboratory. The center helps solve crimes not only in Sedgwick County but other Kansas communities. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at what the center can do.

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes
Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 2:13

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children
City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 4:53

City manager comments on alleged police cover-up

View More Video