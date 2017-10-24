UPDATE: Sex offender accused of following boy home from bus stop arrested

A sex offender who reportedly followed a boy home from the bus stop earlier this month in Arkansas City has been apprehended and is now in custody, authorities announced Tuesday night.

Arkansas City police said Dustin Shane Stalder, 34, was arrested in Wellington. He was accused of followed the 10-year-old boy to his house a couple of blocks from the bus stop late on the afternoon of Oct. 4.

The man asked the boy if he could come inside his house, but the child said “no” and locked the door to keep him outside. The boy then took a photograph of the stranger through the front window.

Officers on Monday were able to identify the man who followed the boy home as Stalder, who has family in the area and is an absconder from the Department of Corrections. He was last registered as a sex offender in Sedgwick County.