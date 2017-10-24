NuWay released this image of the man who reportedly robbed the restaurant at Central and Ridge Road Saturday night.
Crime & Courts

NuWay releases image of man linked to Saturday robbery

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 24, 2017 3:44 PM

NuWay has released images of a man who robbed their restaurant in west Wichita Saturday night.

“We've been a family owned business in Wichita since the beginning and were alarmed that our store at Central and Ridge recently fell victim to armed robbery this Saturday but, grateful no one was hurt,” a Facebook post featuring the photos said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to call Wichita police or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Police have said more than a half-dozen robberies occurred over the weekend.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

