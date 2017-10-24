Buzzfeed sues Kris Kobach over open records

BuzzFeed Inc. is suing Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his office over his refusal to provide emails through an open records request, the Topeka Capital-Journal reports.
BuzzFeed’s investigative reporter Kendall Taggart had requested emails containing terms related to immigration and elections, including “immigrant,” “Trump,” “voter,” “fraud” and “Mexican.”
The Capital-Journal reports that Kobach’s office had first charged $1,025 for 13 hours of work and an attorney’s review, but then refused to release the records when a BuzzFeed reporter challenged the cost.
The lawsuit was then filed Friday, Oct. 20.
Taggart and a spokeswoman for Kobach didn’t immediately respond to the Capital Journal’s requests for comment.
