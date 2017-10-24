BuzzFeed is suing Kris Kobach for his refusal to provide emails under an open records request.
BuzzFeed is suing Kris Kobach for his refusal to provide emails under an open records request. Fernando Salazar File photo
BuzzFeed is suing Kris Kobach for his refusal to provide emails under an open records request. Fernando Salazar File photo

Crime & Courts

Buzzfeed sues Kris Kobach over open records

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 24, 2017 12:12 PM

BuzzFeed Inc. is suing Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his office over his refusal to provide emails through an open records request, the Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

BuzzFeed’s investigative reporter Kendall Taggart had requested emails containing terms related to immigration and elections, including “immigrant,” “Trump,” “voter,” “fraud” and “Mexican.”

The Capital-Journal reports that Kobach’s office had first charged $1,025 for 13 hours of work and an attorney’s review, but then refused to release the records when a BuzzFeed reporter challenged the cost.

The lawsuit was then filed Friday, Oct. 20.

Taggart and a spokeswoman for Kobach didn’t immediately respond to the Capital Journal’s requests for comment.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

    The Regional Forensic Science Center is a combination of a medical examiner's office and a crime laboratory. The center helps solve crimes not only in Sedgwick County but other Kansas communities. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at what the center can do.

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes
Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 2:13

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children
City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 4:53

City manager comments on alleged police cover-up

View More Video