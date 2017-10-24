When your neighbor tries to sell you your stolen tools

Here’s a pro tip for criminals: Don’t try to get rid of your stolen goods by selling them back to the owner.
Chance T. Blalock, 25, of Hutchinson first reported a burglary and theft from his vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Then on Sunday, Blalock told police his neighbor approached him about buying some tools.
When that person produced the tools – which included a couple of bags of welding tools, a SNAP metric set and other metric sockets – Blalock was able to identify the tools as those taken from his vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit read in court Monday by Magistrate Cheryl Allen.
The tools were valued at about $2,550.
The neighbor selling the tools told police that a friend, Frank David Ussery Jr., showed up at his home and asked him to sell the tools for him.
When contacted, Ussery admitted to stealing the tools, according to the affidavit, saying he was planning to trade them for methamphetamine.
He was booked on suspicion of vehicle burglary and felony theft. Allen ordered Ussery to reappear next week for a status hearing. Meanwhile, he remains jailed on $6,500 bond.
Comments